DJs GinJahviTiz, Axion, Slava, Henry Brooks, Vincius

$10 ($5 with Styles Defined workshop wristband).

media release: The Styles Defined Battle League Series : “For The Culture” 2021-2022 is a project dedicated to connecting / bridging our communities, educating the youth and community about dance and it’s many cultures. Join us at High Noon Saloon to wrap up our Saturday dance battles and keep the dancing going into the night!

More info on the Workshops and Battle Competition: The Styles Defined Battle League: For The Culture, will be a series of qualifying battles consisting of 2 different categories of competition. At the end of this series we will have 14 dancers pre-qualified representing their specific styles & freestyle as champions at the championship festival which will take place late summer 2022. (These events are far more than the day of battling – there will be seminars and workshops led by leaders from the community in purpose to provide knowledge, history, intention and experiences for a deeper understanding, a more clear connection and perspective within highlighted styles, their music and culture. It is through these intentional gatherings that the community will elevate through healing and connection, not only within ourselves, but with the community, and the music that moves us.)