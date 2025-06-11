DJs Grandma Cyd, DH

× Expand courtesy Lola's Grandma Cyd in the booth at Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge. Grandma Cyd

media release: Join us on Wednesday, June 11, for a benefit for WSUM in celebration of 20 years of Grandma Cyd’s show “Heavy Petting Zoo”! Grandma Cyd will be in the booth from 5-8pm with classics from the big bands and beyond with DJ DH taking over from 8-11pm spinning upbeat vinyl disco and boogie. We’ll feature a signature cocktail, with a percentage of sales to benefit WSUM! PLUS we’ll be hosting a pop-up record store in our Sidecar Lounge where you “pay what you want” for handpicked used vinyl from the WSUM library and Strictly Discs with 100% of proceeds going to support WSUM and the “Friends of Madison Student Radio”!