DJs Han Cholo, Major Tom, Big Belly Man, WArboots

media release: A benefit concert for Dempsey Peterson, who suffered a near fatal stroke in March, featuring killer DJs,and an awesome silent auction!

DJ LINEUP:

DJ Han Cholo from Milwaukee will be spinning records at DJ’s For Dempsey benefit at The Gamma Ray Bar, Saturday August 2nd. Han is known for his vast collection of Punk, Hardcore, and Oi! records as well as Reggae, Ska, and Soul. We’re really stoked to have him aboard!

DJ Major Tom. Originally from Milwaukee but now residing in Madison, Tom has put on Reggae nights all over town: Mickey’s, Dark Horse, Wisco etc.. and put on a killer set at my 50th Birthday party back in April. Returning to the Gamma Ray Bar we are thrilled to him aboard!

DJ BIG Belly Man from the Big Belly Reggae Show, specializing in all genres and sub genres of Jamaican music, Punk, and Soul.

DJ Warboots will be spinning classic UK/82, 77′ Punk, and Oi! records.