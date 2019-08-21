DJs Hitachii, Avalon
The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: LEO RISING: A NIGHT OF ASTRAL QUEER JAM
AUGUST 21ST | THE WINNEBAGO
8PM-11:59PM | +21 | $5 or FREE IF U CAN PROVE YOU'RE A LEO SUN
featuring:
description:
TWO QUEER FEMME DJS WILL BE DROPPING PROUD, LOUD JAMS FOR YOU TO TUSSLE YOUR MANES TO. ALL ARTISTS PLAYED WILL BE LEOS.
notes:
LGBTQIA+ forward space, allies and partners welcome.
ask peoples pronouns if you don't know.
racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism, slut-shaming, fat-antagonism, religious discrimination, classism and other oppressive and/or predatory behaviors will not be tolerated.
ADA compliant.
gender neutral bathrooms.
no strobe lights.
have fun.