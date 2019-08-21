DJs Hitachii, Avalon

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: LEO RISING: A NIGHT OF ASTRAL QUEER JAM

AUGUST 21ST | THE WINNEBAGO

8PM-11:59PM | +21 | $5 or FREE IF U CAN PROVE YOU'RE A LEO SUN

featuring:

DJ Avalon

DJ Hitachii

description:

TWO QUEER FEMME DJS WILL BE DROPPING PROUD, LOUD JAMS FOR YOU TO TUSSLE YOUR MANES TO. ALL ARTISTS PLAYED WILL BE LEOS.

notes:

LGBTQIA+ forward space, allies and partners welcome.

ask peoples pronouns if you don't know.

racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism, slut-shaming, fat-antagonism, religious discrimination, classism and other oppressive and/or predatory behaviors will not be tolerated.

ADA compliant.

gender neutral bathrooms.

no strobe lights.

have fun.

