DJs Hitachiiii, Sylvia Johnson

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: LEO RISING: A NIGHT OF ASTRAL QUEER JAMS
SEPTEMBER 18 | THE WINNEBAGO, 7PM-11PM | all ages
$5 or FREE if you are a Virgo Sun
Music by: DJ Hitachiiii / Sylvia Johnson
Third installment of the Astral Jams series, celebrating the Virgos that keep our life grounded and organized. bring a pet rock and some serious center.
notes:
LGBTQIA+ forward space, allies and partners welcome.
ask peoples pronouns if you don't know.
racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism, slut-shaming, fat-antagonism, religious discrimination, classism and other oppressive and/or predatory behaviors will not be tolerated.
ADA compliant.
gender neutral bathrooms.
no strobe lights.
have fun.