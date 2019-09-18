DJs Hitachiiii, Sylvia Johnson

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: LEO RISING: A NIGHT OF ASTRAL QUEER JAMS

SEPTEMBER 18 | THE WINNEBAGO, 7PM-11PM | all ages

$5 or FREE if you are a Virgo Sun

Music by: DJ Hitachiiii / Sylvia Johnson

Third installment of the Astral Jams series, celebrating the Virgos that keep our life grounded and organized. bring a pet rock and some serious center.

notes:

LGBTQIA+ forward space, allies and partners welcome.

ask peoples pronouns if you don't know.

racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism, slut-shaming, fat-antagonism, religious discrimination, classism and other oppressive and/or predatory behaviors will not be tolerated.

ADA compliant.

gender neutral bathrooms.

no strobe lights.

have fun.

