DJs Honeypot, Daossier, Saint Saunter

press release: Half-Stack Sessions // DJ Sessions

Featuring:

DJ Honeypot (Mia Satellite) [No Stress Collective - MKE]

DJ Daossier (Daosavanh) [No Stress Collective - MKE]

Saint Saunter (Sarah Akawa) [queer.IRL]

No Stress Collective's POC DJs are coming back to Madison FRIDAY, June 21, 2019

DJ HONEYPOT -> Playing music to dance to, unrestricted by any genre, decade, or style. Making spaces to boogie down in all night long. Part of the No Stress Collective- a dj and party collective that puts people of color, women and LGBTQ+ folks first.

DJ DAOSSIER -> Nervous around buttons but excited about lights. QWOC safer space creator passionate about dancing, justice and spices. Fetty Wap is my love language with Janet Jackson a close 2nd. Come see me for 90s R&B, hip hop and queer baddie music to fall in lust to.

SAINT SAUNTER -> Saint Saunter is a DJ & space-maker. Expect club and house remixes of the fave pop sounds. Current projects: Hot Summer Gays, queer.IRL.

HALF STACK DJ SESSIONS //

Genres: no genre policy

Free event / no cover, wheelchair accessible venue, 21+

want to perform at Half Stack Dj Sessions? - dm Saint Saunter

Half-Stack Sessions is a group of women and non-binary people who are involved in music and arts in the Madison area.

​GOALS:

1. To create space for female and non-binary musicians and artists to grow and gain higher visibility in the scene.

2. To foster an inclusive and accessible scene for all participants.