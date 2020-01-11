DJs Jarvis, DV8, Siberia, psych0tron

press release: REVERB is the persistent echo of dance music over the decades. REVERB is a tactical aural assault from door time 'til bar time. REVERB is showing up not in what you think makes you look best, but what is going to be the most forgiving to dance in all night. REVERB is one thing and one thing alone: kick-ass dark dance music. Our target is the dance floor, our weapons are the music, and the collateral damage is you.

Join us as we welcome a pair of residents from Ground Zero's long-running Saturday event Bondage-A-Go-Go in Minneapolis. Alongside REVERB resident DJ team, this promises to be an evening of dance floor mayhem!

DJ's:

Jarvis - Minneapolis - Bondage-A-Go-Go

DV8 - - Minneapolis - Bondage-A-Go-Go

Siberia - Madison - REVERB

psych0tron - Madison - REVERB

$7 cover, doors at 9pm, 21+