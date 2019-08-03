DJs Justin Aulis Long, Kitty Spit, Turf

press release: A special summer surprise for everyone. We are going all day into the night with this one. If you came out to our last Pagan Holiday Party with Justin Aulis Long, you know you are in for a treat.

⚡️⚡️ LINEUP ⚡️⚡️

Justin Aulis Long - Soft Machine, L.I.E.S

Kitty Spit - Foshizzle Family

Turf (rsanheim) - Zero Fucks

.... more TBA

⚡️⚡️LOGISTICS ⚡️⚡️

Doors open around noon, music starts at 1 pm. We will go till Robinina Courtyard closes. Cover is $10 before 3pm, and $15 after.

This is safe space for all regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, race, religion, and ability. We will remove anyone who is making others feel unsafe or unwelcome. If you feel unsafe, find one of the organizers for help.