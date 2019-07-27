DJs Kalycho, Hitachii, Saint Saunter

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:  Calling all confectionery queers! We had such a scrumptious time at the last one, we had to take you back to the sweets store. ***CANDY*** is a sweeter queer dance party, a special treat for all our favorite jelly beans. Bring your friends and honeys, and don't forget your sweet tooth.

9pm doors and DJs. Goes til 1am, no re-entry after midnight.

At the Candy Shop, we believe in accountability, consent, autonomy, diversity, and liberation. Discriminatory/oppressive behavior will not be tolerated. All expressions embraced/affirmed.

Featuring queer DJs:

Kalycho

DJ Hitachii

Saint Saunter

Treats provided

21+; $5-15 sliding scale cover; wheelchair accessible. Gender-neutral bathrooms available.

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-535-9976
