DJs Kalycho, Hitachii, Saint Saunter

press release: Calling all confectionery queers! We had such a scrumptious time at the last one, we had to take you back to the sweets store. ***CANDY*** is a sweeter queer dance party, a special treat for all our favorite jelly beans. Bring your friends and honeys, and don't forget your sweet tooth.

9pm doors and DJs. Goes til 1am, no re-entry after midnight.

At the Candy Shop, we believe in accountability, consent, autonomy, diversity, and liberation. Discriminatory/oppressive behavior will not be tolerated. All expressions embraced/affirmed.

Featuring queer DJs:

Kalycho

DJ Hitachii

Saint Saunter

Treats provided

21+; $5-15 sliding scale cover; wheelchair accessible. Gender-neutral bathrooms available.