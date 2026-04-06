DJs Lauryn Lesley, Sphinx, Duck Trash

"Acts of Defiance," Minneapolis Mutual Aid benefit. $25 ($15 adv.).

media release: What does an act of defiance look like to you? How do you resist oppressive institutions during both your time spent on the dance floor and beyond? How to you embody the change you want to see in your community? Contemplate these questions and more while you reset your nervous system by way of sonic sonnets provided by Duck Trash and DJ Sphinx of Detroit, and Minneapolis’ own Lauryn Lesley - we dance so we can rest, recover, and resist! All proceeds from both ticket sales and donations are going to the Minneapolis mutual aid collectives named on this flyer - a breakdown of total funds raised will be created and shared at @vorticesofc on Instagram after the event for transparency (and celebration!)