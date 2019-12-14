DJs Leesh, Kitty Spit, Millbot

press release: Last JAMS of the year ~ it's certainly flown by! This time we've teamed up with UnderBelly and WSUM 91.7 FM to bring up a Chicago DJ that's been making waves. All profits from this event will go to GSAFE, a Madison based organization whose mission is "creating just schools for LGBTQ+ youth."

Leesh | Daisychain (Chicago)

No stranger to the dance floor, Leesh has been a dedicated speaker freaker for more than a decade. Born in Upstate New York, she made her way to the Midwest in 2017. Despite being relatively new to the Chicago scene she's made a huge impact with her weekly podcast series Daisychain. Inspired by her membership in the Chicago-based Walking & Falling DJ mentorship, a program geared for woman-id and nonbinary folks, she decided to start Daisychain to showcase these artists and DJs and celebrate intersectionality in dance music. As a music lover and a writer, Leesh fused her two passions by founding Sequencer in 2015, a website covering underground house and techno.

Local support from

Kitty Spit

DJ Millbot

21+ w/ID

10 bones all night

Cash only (ATM up front)