DJs Lyriks, BEata, Eazy E
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: AFROVIBE ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS:
**Our Annual Reunion Event** Mark the date SAT NOV 24**You don’t wanna miss this @afrovibesoiree - 7TH ANNUAL THANKSGIVING NITE OUT
_______________
This is the time all our friends and alumni come from out of town to celebrate with us!!!
________________
Venue: LIQUID | 624 University Ave Madison WI | 10pm - 2am
EARLY BIRD TICKETS: $10 till 11pm; $15 After
18+ Welcome $20 Cover
Complimentary Entry till 11pm
_____________
Celebrate all your accomplishments birthdays, promotions, student loans, credit card payoff, home ownership etc
Book vip table reservations at 347.278.1033/773.216.3375
_____________
Music By: DJ Lyriks // DJ Beata // DJ Eazy E
afrobeats, reggae dancehall, soca, Top 40, Trap, Throwback 80s 90s plus more...
______________
PROMO MIX BY DJ Lyriks; listen here https://soundcloud.com/…/afrovibe-ent-presents-afrovibe-soi…