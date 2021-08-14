DJs Lyriks, Eazy E

× Expand David Vang DJ Lyriks

media release: Join us for TK Late Nite on the Capitol Square every Friday and Saturday night.

Please note: Since we resumed weekend entertainment in June, we have required proof of vaccination for entry because we think it's the right thing to do for our staff and patrons. If you want to invest in your night out and be surrounded by like-minded people, please join us. We strive for a diverse music line-up and hope that you'll come dance the night away at TK.

Check out our website for the schedule, links for presale tickets (which guarantee entry!), and detailed information about the steps we're trying to make this a safe return to nightlife for our community.

Music starts at 11pm. $10 COVER // 21+. Proof of Vaccination Required for Entry.