DJs Maggie Autumn, Kalycho, Saint Saunter, Daosavanh

last year we celebrated the end of a long, long year. this year we celebrate the start of (hopefully) many delightful things.

Queer IRL Personals Party!

What is it?? this is inspired by the instagram "personals"

How does it work?? you will create your own anonymous personal which will be physically displayed in the space. notes and connections will be encouraged via individual mailboxes. notes conferred to the personal writer at the end of the night or later.

PARTICIPATE AT THE LINK BELOW:

https://forms.gle/4WDWqB4NfZbsksrV7

--

---

1.the time has finally come to dance away all 364 of 2020

2.join icq.IRL and participate, your entrance is your agreement

3.claim your galactic gift

4.step into the photobooth of the future

5.pro queer, pro poc, pro trans, pro bodies

---

9pm-2am

21+ (venue rules)

suggested cover of $5-10 to support the artists, the space, and the project

DJ LINE UP

Maggie Autumn (debut!) [Cousin]

Kalycho

Saint Saunter

Daosavanh of No Stress Collective

---

this is a party, this is a project, this is participant art