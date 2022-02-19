DJs Matt Fanale, psych0tron

media release: Crucible Masquerade welcomes you to an evening of day-glo mayhem! Dress to shine and glow under UV light, and prepare yourself for hard beats courtesy of DJ Matt Fanale and DJ psych0tron!

Black light body painting provided courtesy of Dawn Marie Svanoe - Bodypainter extraordinaire!

$8, 21+

Crucible Masquerade is Madison's monthly costume party - each month features a different theme, some silly, some elegant, some wicked, and a few just downright peculiar. Costumes always suggested, never required!