DJs Michael Serafini, Sarah Akawa, French Jessica

media release: JAMS is happy to announce our August show celebrating Madison Pride with Chicago legend Michael Serafini and Madison's best queer DJs.

Michael Serafini is a Chicago institution. He’s the founder and a resident of Queen! at SmartBar every Sunday, a party that has become one of the country’s most recognizable names in underground house. Michael has played some of the most legendary parties and clubs all around the world; from LA's Rhonda and NY's Good Room to XOYO in London and Panorama Bar in Berlin. He plays a unique mix of House, Disco and even Techno.

Local support from

DJ Sarah Akawa (Hot Summer Gays)

French Jessica

21+ w/ID, $10, cash only (ATM up front).

JAMS and Robinia strive to create a safe place for all. If you feel uncomfortable at a party, please reach out to the JAMS crew (the doorman can help you identify someone if needed), or anyone from Robinia.