DJs Mike Carlson, WhiteRabbit

press release: The 1st Saturday of every month brings Leather + Lace, featuring the best hard dance beats and encouraging killer club attire!

DJ WhiteRabbit

Hosted by Apollo Marquez, L+L features seamless, tag-team sets of crushing dance beats, hand-chosen and mixed live by DJ Mike Carlson and DJ WhiteRabbit – including the best mix of new and classic electronic, industrial, ebm, techno, and more.

With live visual mixing and camera feeds from VJ Alistair Loveless; stage performances in the VIP area; a bevy of breathtaking go-go dancers; and extra lighting, visual effects, and audio from MC Audio!

Leather + Lace is a club night dedicated to indulgence and extravagance, and has been happening on the 1st Saturday of every month for over 22 years. We always encourage our patrons to ‘dress to kill’ – whether that means vintage suit, lace corset, Victorian ball gown, dominatrix vinyl, steampunk finery, or silk shirt and tie, dress in whatever you think makes you absolutely irresistible! Think SEXY. STYLISH. CREATIVE. DARING.

We offer a friendly, safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment where everyone is encouraged to dance, have fun, relax, and indulge themselves.

8:30 pm start, 21 and up, ID required

$5 if dressed to kill before 10:30 pm; $10 if dressed to kill after 10:30 pm; $20 otherwise

Arrive EARLY, capacity is LIMITED!