DJs Mike Carlson, WhiteRabbit

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Saturday, August 17, Leather + Lace and Crucible Masquerade present THE WRECKING BALL: a wasteland-themed electro-industrial masquerade ball and dance party at Crucible Madison!

Hosted by Apollo Marquez, The Wrecking Ball will feature seamless, tag-team sets of crushing new and classic electro-industrial hard beats, hand-chosen and mixed live by DJ Mike Carlson and DJ WhiteRabbit. 

Also featuring live stage performances, go-go dancers, live visuals, and additional lighting and effects from MC Audio!

Leather + Lace is a club night dedicated to indulgence and extravagance, always encouraging our patrons to ‘dress to kill’. Think SEXY. STYLISH. CREATIVE. DARING. The Wrecking Ball’s theme is that of a brutal, post-apocalyptic, irradiated wasteland; please note that NO WEAPONRY of any kind, whether prop or otherwise, will be allowed on the premises!

L+L offers a friendly, safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment where everyone is encouraged to dance, have fun, relax, and indulge themselves.

8:30 pm start, 21 and up, ID required

$5 cover if dressed to survive the wasteland before 10:30pm

$10 cover if dressed to survive the wasteland after 10:30pm

For those wishing to conceal their radioactive facial mutations, masks are encouraged but not required

$20 otherwise

Arrive EARLY, capacity is limited // RADIOACTIVE FALLOUT is probable

"...I remember a time of chaos, ruined dreams, this wasted land...only those mobile enough to scavenge, brutal enough to pillage would survive…”

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-640-4441
