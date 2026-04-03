DJs Millbot, CausticMF
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: ANTI/SOCIAL is BACK with all the dark dance beats you know and love! DJs SEROTINE and CAUSTICMF are on the decks, Go-Go Dancers are on the stage, and you're on the floor LOSING YOUR FREAKIN' MINDS....ideally. Come on out, grab a drink, hang with friends, and be Anti/Social with the rest of the wAnti/Social Presents
DIE AT THE DISCO
with DJs MILLBOT and CAUSTICMF
Get your death disco on with a mix of retro and modern dark electronics! Synthpop, Electroclash, EBM, and all sorts of fun in between!
Massive Beats. Go-Go Dancers. Evil...