DJs Miss Nightshade, Shaun Sin, Brent Sin

media release: Useless Productions presents: Pillow Talk: Glow Edition

We know a lot of us haven't had the time to enjoy our new swim suits so put on your favorite swim gear (bonus if it glows) and get painted at our event. Bring your favorite gear, friends and don't forget to party and play with consent. We will be having a great line-up of entertainment for you as well. We have two stage performances planned for you guys so make sure to look out for a performance from your host Persephone Amour and the lovely Tessa. And bringing you great beats to dance or vibe to will be:

Miss Nightshade

https://www.facebook.com/Miss- Nightshade-156934265162677

Shaun Sin

https://www.facebook.com/ DJShaunSin.Fanpage

DJ Brent Sin

Https://www.soundcloud.com/ brent-sin

https://hardcore-massive. preview.teespring.com/

As usual we will be having our safety marked clearly with our glow bands so feel free to seek them out for any questions or concerns you may have. COVID-19 Vaccinations are required for the safety of our patrons so please bring your vaccination card or a picture/photo copy of it. we want to thank you for helping keep us all safe in these times. 21+ only. Doors at 8:30 and music at 9. $5 dressed to kill and $10 in street clothes. So without any further ado come get weird with us!.