DJs Nick Nice, Fuzzy Duck

× Expand lolasmadison.com The DJ booth at Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge.

media release: Celebrate the New Year (and dress your favorite decade!) at Lola’s for DecaDance NYE featuring DJs Nick Nice and Fuzzy Duck spinning 100 years of music in one night!

Reservation and ticket links will be posted here on Nov. 21 at 10am! Please read the info below carefully as we have TWO options to celebrate New Years with us!

4PM to 8PM NYE DINNER EXPERIENCE: Wanna celebrate but don’t wanna be out late? We got you! From 4-8PM we’re taking dinner reservations for a 2-hour dinner experience for groups up to 6 at Lola’s and in our Sidecar Lounge! We’ll have the place dolled up for ya, our full food and drink menu, a photo booth, a free champagne toast, and DJ Nick Nice in the booth spinning music from the 1920s to 1980s:

4-5PM: 1920s - 1940s // 5-7PM: 1950s - 1960s // 7-8PM: 1970s - 1980s

Our bar area will be “first come first served” from 4-8pm so swing on in for a drink (or dinner) at our bar starting at 4pm!

—————————————————

9PM to 1:30AM LATE NIGHT PARTY: Ring in the New Year with us as we go full dance party nightclub mode for what is sure to be the best NYE party in town featuring our full food and drink menu, a photo booth, a free champagne toast, and DJ Fuzzy Duck spinning music from the 1980s up through the top party jams of 2025:

9-10PM: 1980s - 1990s // 10PM-12AM: 2000s - 2010s // 12-1AM: 2020s - 2025

Table Reservations & General Admission Tickets On-Sale starting 11/21 at 10am (link will be posted here!). See booth and table layout HERE. To proceed with booth and table purchases, guests are required to buy all seats for the table.

Late Night General Admission tickets give you access to all areas of the party – bar area, dance floor, and Sidecar Lounge! You just won’t have a reserved table, but you can post up or throw down in any of these areas and order food and drink from our trusty bartenders!

We can't wait to ring in the new year with you, Madison!