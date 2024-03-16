DJs Nick Nice, Samogon

media release: Ever wonder what a steampunk invasion of an '80s dance party would look like? Crucible invites you to help us figure it out. DJ Nick Nice brings his amazing collection of '80s dance music, and is joined by DJ Samogon, with steampunk-themed offerings ranging from electro-swing, punk, and club music to a bit of classical and danceable traditional music.

Suggested dress is either 80s fashion or steampunk - goggles not required for safety purposes, but always recommended for style points, corsets, gears, mysterious possibly mechanical devices, bring out your tesla science equipment!

Crucible Masquerade is Madison's monthly costume party - each month features a different theme - some silly, some elegant, some wicked, and a few wild and strange. Costumes always suggested, never required!