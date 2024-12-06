DJs Nick Nice, Sarah Akawa, Fuzzy Duck

a message from Ricardo Gonzalez: Please join me at the Cardinal for a special Friday Happy Hour on December 6, 2024 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of my opening The Cardinal Bar as a place to dance.

As you may know, The Cardinal Bar was revived last year by a group of young entrepreneurs, following the Covid-related closing of Nomad World Pub in 2020. The new owners have successfully brought back the Old Vibe of the place and I'm very happy to join them in celebrating 50 years of music, dance and community!

Here's the lineup of events for the weekend of December 5, 6 & 7:

Thursday 12/5 -- No cover

5:30 to 8 pm -- The Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Band -- Tony's regular Thursday happy hour gig at the Bird will kick off with his birthday party and a toast to the Cardinal's 50th!

Friday 12/6 -- No cover!

4 to 7 pm -- Happy Hour with Comfort munchies and Champagne toast

7 to 9 pm -- HOT FLASH!

9 pm to close -- Dance Party! w/DJs Nick Nice, Fuzzy Duck and Sarah Akawa

Saturday 12/7

Doors at 8 pm -- Cover $15

10 pm -- LA COMBI - Madison's favorite Latin Dance Band

Followed by Legendary Resident DJ Chamo until close

Come one night, come every night! Let's reminisce again about the good old times we all had at the beloved Bird.

facebook.com/events/888878469662226/888878476328892.