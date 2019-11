press release: Join us for an evening of music, dancing, and celebrating all the amazing memories made here at Prism. It's been a hell of a ride, ya'll. Come #liveyourlight with us one last time. Happy Hour is 5-9pm with music to follow. Free shot ticket at the door!

Music by Nick Nice and DJ Tim Walters

Performances by Karol Minaj, Karma Mirage, and Kayos Mirage

$5.