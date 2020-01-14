DJs OG, Max Harp, Megatronix, 8Hertz

press release: *Born in September of 2019, Lucid Tuesdays is a weekly gathering of lovers of bass of all types, bringing in new electronic music talent each week at Crucible in Madison. Hosted by: 8Hertz*

Take a journey through space with this Out of this World edition of Lucid Tuesdays! This time we embrace our inner alien and express our utmost weirdness.

Featuring:

DJ OG

soundcloud.com/djog777/7o7

Max Harp Mke

Megatronix

Cosmic Visuals

$5 Cover

21+

Flow space,

N64, Drink Specials