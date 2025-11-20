DJs Phil Money, The Real Jaguar

× Expand Matt Gerding Phil Money at Lola's. Phil Money

media release: Wanna get away?! Every Thursday we celebrate music from around the world with our Global Grooves night, presented by Fernet-Branca! Whether it’s Latin or Brazilian grooves, French disco, Afrobeat, Japanese city pop or funky tropical sounds….these global sounds are handpicked by some of Madison’s finest DJs, designed for vibe and guaranteed to groove!