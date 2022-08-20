DJs psych0tron, Senseless

press release: On Saturday, August 20, 2022 we present the world famous WRECKING BALL : a wasteland-themed Madness, Mayhem and Masquerade dance party at Crucible Madison! Hosted by -Apollo-, with salvaged beats by DJ Psychotron and DJ Senseless, wrecked stage performances, toxic go-go dancers, and end of the world visuals, extra lighting, effects, and more!

Join us for this Post Apocalyptic Crucible MadMax-querade!