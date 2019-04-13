DJs psych0tron, Siberia, Jim Marcus

press release: REVERB Presents: INVASION

9 pm 21+ cover $7

REVERB is the persistent echo of dance music over the decades. REVERB is a tactical aural assault from door time 'til bar time. REVERB is showing up not in what you think makes you look best, but what is going to be the most forgiving to dance in all night. REVERB is one thing and one thing alone: kick-ass dark dance music. Our target is the dance floor, our weapons are the music, and the collateral damage is you.

For this installment, REVERB presents not only a very special guest but also a new regular fixture for our events!

Jim Marcus (DJ set) - Chicago (Die Warzau/Go Fight)

Some of you may know him as the front man from Chicago industrial legends Die Warzau. Others may know him as the front man of the electroscuzz sensation Go Fight. On this evening, however, you will know him as maestro of the dance floor. We are proud to bring Jim Marcus back to Madison for this special DJ set to mark his debut performance at Crucible!

DJ Siberia - Madison (REVERB/Chrome)

You read that right: REVERB has a new resident DJ! DJ Siberia has been a mainstay in Madison's dark club scene since 2003, with residencies prior to that in both Milwaukee and Minneapolis. Her ability to keep dance floors packed and moving is a thing of local legend, and you won't want to miss her debut performance officially wearing the REVERB tag!

DJ psych0tron - Madison (REVERB/Deviance)

Your humble narrator, who always finds it oddly weird to write blurbs about himself. Dropping beats in various parts of Wisconsin and throughout the midwest for the past 19 years, psych0tron is no stranger to getting a dance floor moving and is looking forward to hosting his first regular dance event at Crucible since their grand opening on 1/1/2019!