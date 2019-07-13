DJs psych0tron, Siberia

press release: REVERB: Flashback Cybergoth Edition

Doors at 9pm. $7 all night. 21+

REVERB is the persistent echo of dance music over the decades. REVERB is a tactical aural assault from door time 'til bar time. REVERB is showing up not in what you think makes you look best, but what is going to be the most forgiving to dance in all night. REVERB is one thing and one thing alone: kick-ass dark dance music. Our target is the dance floor, our weapons are the music, and the collateral damage is you.

Break out your PVC and cyberlox, people! For our summer edition of REVERB, we're turning the clock back to the 2000s both musically and aesthetically. Join us as our resident DJs take you on a journey back to the decade that gave birth to countless dark club anthems, and dance the night away to an all-2000s evening of futurepop, aggrotech, and everything in-between!

REVERB resident DJs:

DJ psych0tron

dj siberia