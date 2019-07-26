DJs Radish, Kitty Spit

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Foshizzle Family is back to the park this month with special guest DJ, flower food, joining us from Chicago. Fam support from Reverse Basilhands (aka River Aquamann). After dark, the party moves to Robinia Courtyard with DJs Radish and Kitty Spit.

Special guest:

flower food | Mixed Prints WNUR / Chicago, IL

• Emma fell in love with techno while living in Eastern Europe, exploring incredible underground electronic music scenes in Serbia, Hungary, and Romania. In 2018, she started her radio show "Mixed Prints" at Chicago's WNUR Streetbeat, where she mixes an eclectic assortment of electronic genres, emphasizing ambient and techno.

>> https://soundcloud.com/format-fm/ffm165-flower-food

4:00pm - James Madison Park - FREE

10:00pm - Robinia Courtyard - $5

