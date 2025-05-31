DJs Raven, Roury b2b Remi, Riroh, M A A W

media release: Fang is a space where furries, pups, and LGBTQ+ individuals can come together throughout Wisconsin. We have furry DJs playing dance music late into the night. It’s a space where all outfits, like fursuits and any type of costume or gear are encouraged but not a necessity to attend. Come to Fang and bring out your inner animal! $10.

9:30-10:30: Raven

10:30-11:30: Roury B2B Remi

11:30-12:30: Riroh

12:30-1:30: M A A W