DJs The Real Jaguar, Bill the Walkin' Doctor

media release: TERROR THURSDAY at AFTERSHOCK! - A WORT Halloween Party

Thur. October 26, 8pm - 12am *Doors at 7:30, Aftershock Arcade, 1444 E. Washington Ave.

"WORT and Aftershock Arcade have got a Wicked & Wild party in store to get the Halloween weekend festivities off to a torrid start!

COSTUME CONTEST! DOOR PRIZES! In support of 89.9 FM community radio.

There's NO COVER - and WORT's outstanding & acclaimed DJs will be spinning spine-chilling tunes beginning at 8pm - with:

The Real Jaguar - of the show Who Cooks for You! (til 9:30ish)

Bill the Walkin' Doctor - of the show Beat Orgy! (til 11pm or so...)

While there's no admission $, those who donate to WORT will be eligible to win prizes like WORT swag/merch, and gift certificates from local businesses!

COSTUME CONTEST! There's no entry fee, but with a small donation those in costume will be entered to win prizes with 3 winners (Grand, Runner-up, & 3rd). PRIZES will include Concert Tickets, AFTERSHOCK gear, gift certificates, and game tokens!

AND ~ There will be beer and *spooky* cocktail specials, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting WORT!

*MORE DETAILS TBA - ON THE AIR at WORT 89.9 FM."