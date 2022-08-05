DJs Robert Armani, Jon Ad, Jared Perez

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Drop Bass Network & JiggyJamz present VINYL and BASS on first Fridays Monthly.

ROBERT ARMANI

Chicago (ACV, Dance Mania, DJax-Up-Beats) the Muzik Man, raw & minimal four on the floor basement trax. 2.5hr extended set!

JON AD

Portland (Anthem, Losonofono, LoDubs) jungle/dnb & one-fourty ferocity

JARED PEREZ

Madison (Snake Pit) non-fungible techno

$10 / 21+. Tickets at door only. Free parking in the venue lot and on street.

Vinyl and Bass is a friendly, safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all.

For those who can't make it in person, Vinyl and Bass will be live streamed on Twitch. If you watch please tip if you can to help with production costs. https://www.twitch.tv/jiggyjamz608.

Check out the Vinyl and Bass Mixcloud page for monthly Hype mixes and some recorded sets from previous fridays. https://www.mixcloud.com/vinylandbass/

Info

Music
608-640-4441
