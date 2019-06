DJs Saint Saunter, Femme Noir

press release: HOT SUMMER GAYS AT Robinia Courtyard

21+, $sliding scale

QUEER DRAG PERFORMANCES WITH A CROWNING OF "THE DRAG QUEER"

DRAG ARTISTS TBA

MUSIC BY

Saint Saunter (Sarah Akawa) [MSN - queer.IRL]

Femme Noir (Tempestt Ballenger) [MSN]

do you want to perform? amateur drag artists welcome, sign up here https://forms.gle/16vpEZNkrrxsebh49