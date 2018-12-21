DJs Saint Saunter, Hitachii
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: EAMWORK 3 - womxn in music
Featuring:
Saint Saunter / Sarah Akawa
DJ Hitachii / Sylvia Johnson
Teamwork: launched in 2018 to provide a platform/party/space & community for self-identifying womxn djs/producers to nurture their craft, to connect, to collaborate, and develop with teamwork.
Womxn: defined intersectionally, including transfemmes, womxn of color, and all other self-identifying womxn
Genres: no genre policy in Teamwork. Free event, wheelchair accessible venue, 21+.
want to support Teamwork? - https://www.patreon.com/teamworkwomxn