DJs Saint Saunter, Hitachii

Google Calendar - DJs Saint Saunter, Hitachii - 2018-12-21 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DJs Saint Saunter, Hitachii - 2018-12-21 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DJs Saint Saunter, Hitachii - 2018-12-21 22:00:00 iCalendar - DJs Saint Saunter, Hitachii - 2018-12-21 22:00:00

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: EAMWORK 3 - womxn in music

Featuring:

Saint Saunter / Sarah Akawa

DJ Hitachii / Sylvia Johnson

Teamwork: launched in 2018 to provide a platform/party/space & community for self-identifying womxn djs/producers to nurture their craft, to connect, to collaborate, and develop with teamwork.

Womxn: defined intersectionally, including transfemmes, womxn of color, and all other self-identifying womxn

Genres: no genre policy in Teamwork. Free event, wheelchair accessible venue, 21+.

want to support Teamwork? - https://www.patreon.com/teamworkwomxn

Info
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-237-3039
Google Calendar - DJs Saint Saunter, Hitachii - 2018-12-21 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DJs Saint Saunter, Hitachii - 2018-12-21 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DJs Saint Saunter, Hitachii - 2018-12-21 22:00:00 iCalendar - DJs Saint Saunter, Hitachii - 2018-12-21 22:00:00