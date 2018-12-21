DJs Saint Saunter, Hitachii

press release: EAMWORK 3 - womxn in music

Featuring:

Saint Saunter / Sarah Akawa

DJ Hitachii / Sylvia Johnson

Teamwork: launched in 2018 to provide a platform/party/space & community for self-identifying womxn djs/producers to nurture their craft, to connect, to collaborate, and develop with teamwork.

Womxn: defined intersectionally, including transfemmes, womxn of color, and all other self-identifying womxn

Genres: no genre policy in Teamwork. Free event, wheelchair accessible venue, 21+.

want to support Teamwork? - https://www.patreon.com/teamworkwomxn