DJs Saint Saunter, Lotusmark

press release: TEAMWORK - womxn in music - launch party + Dyke Dive

Featuring:

Saint Saunter (Queer Pressure)

Lotusmark (No Stress Collective - MKE)

Teamwork: launched in 2018 to provide a platform/party/space & community for self-identifying womxn djs/producers to nurture their craft, to connect, to collaborate, and develop with teamwork.

Womxn: defined intersectionally, including transfemmes, womxn of color, and all other self-identifying womxn

Genres: no genre policy in Teamwork

Free event, wheelchair accessible venue, 21+ at 11pm.

want to support Teamwork? - https://www.patreon.com/teamworkwomxn

