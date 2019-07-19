DJs Saint Saunter, Millbot, Kalycho, Clair Dactyl, Daossier

press release: HOT SUMMER GAYS + PANTS OFF DANCE OFF

AT Robinia Courtyard, 18+, $sliding scale

GET THOSE LQQKS OUT, PANTS OFF DANCE OFF COMES TO MADISON

LINE UP: (IN ORDER)

DJ DAOSSIER (Daosavanh Phakeovilay) [MKE - No Stress Collective]

DJ CLAIR DACTYL (Claire Cortright) [MKE - PANTS OFF DANCE OFF]

Kalycho (Micah Dombroe) [MSN - CANDY]

DJ Millbot (Emily Mills) [MSN]

Saint Saunter (Sarah Akawa) [MSN - queer.IRL]

Pants Off Dance Off is a queer underwear dance party hosted and DJ'ed by Claire Dactyl and Jackson Bradford (however, Jackson will on tour during this date!). Our goal is to create a club space where all bodies are welcome and everyone can just relax and dance and have a fun and debaucherous time.

Consent is crucial; just because someone may be in their underwear doesn’t mean it’s okay to touch them.

Anyone who we feel is compromising the safety of our space will be removed from it.

And if anyone ever makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, please don't hesitate to let us or an employee of the bar know. We are your party lifeguards!