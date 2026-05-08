DJs Samogon, CausticMF

media release: Anti/Social presents the ultimate musical grudge match: Goth vs Industrial. Do you swoop? Do you stomp? Do you embrace the bat or do you shriek at the bat accompanied by a vulgar distorted beep-boop music? This battle will decide. DJ Samogon vs DJ Caustic!

Go-go dancers will thrill and delight, and possibly take sides in the battle. $5 before 10, $8 after, 21+