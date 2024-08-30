DJs Sarah Akawa, Femme Noir

× Expand Jonathan Charles DJ Femme Noir

media release: Gamma Ray Bar on August 30, Dyke Dive hits the dance floor for the first time at Gamma Ray!!

DJ Sarah Akawa & DJ Femme Noir are playing 2024’s hottest artist, Chappell Roan VS Charli XCX and so much much more!!

This is a dance party not to be missed and we hope to see you on the dance floor!! $10.