DJs Sarah Akawa, Femme Noir
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Jonathan Charles
DJ Femme Noir
media release: Gamma Ray Bar on August 30, Dyke Dive hits the dance floor for the first time at Gamma Ray!!
DJ Sarah Akawa & DJ Femme Noir are playing 2024’s hottest artist, Chappell Roan VS Charli XCX and so much much more!!
This is a dance party not to be missed and we hope to see you on the dance floor!! $10.
Info
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
LGBT
Music