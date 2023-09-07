DJs Sarah Akawa, F.N.Ü

media release: Fem-In-Them is an attempt to celebrate fem energy amongst all of us. This energy may mean strength, patience and resilience to some and vulnerability, love and kindness to others. Let's join together to honor the divine fem in all of us and to celebrate the feminine figures we value preciously in our lives. This event is open to ALL GENDERS.

Special performances by drag queens Sunshine Raynebow and Catra (please carry to support our queens), along with female DJs who will be playing music from female artists from all around the world! Be sure to hear bops from Beyonce, Rihanna, Ayra Star, Karol G, Amaare, Rosalia, Black Pink and many more!

$10 ($5 before 10 pm).

Stay up-to-date and send song requests on instagram: @djfnu_

