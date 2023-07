media release: FETISH NIGHT returns to The Cardinal Bar! Every 3rd Friday // 9p-close // 21+ only.

Hosted by Lili Luxe, with music by DJ Sarah Akawa & Fuzzy Duck.

FEATURING: KINK SHOWCASES; BURLESQUE & GO-GO DANCERS; VISUAL ART & VENDORS.

Zero tolerance for harassment. No photography allowed.

Cover is CASH ONLY. ATM available. $10 in gear // $20 in street clothes