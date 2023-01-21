DJs senseless, Samogon

press release: Crucible Masquerade is thrilled to present the fifth installment of our lavish annual winter fae masquerade ball. Winternight is an evening of mischief, elegance, and a whisper of danger. Prepare yourselves for a surfeit of dancing, debauchery, and delight!

Dress for the occasion as any sort of winter fairy, goblin, or mythical being. The dread queen of winter welcomes all to her court, for an evening of fantastic revelry. Her most alluring and terrifying entertainers will present themselves to amuse, arouse, and perhaps terrify.

Crucible Masquerade is Madison's monthly costume party - each month features a different theme, some silly, some elegant, some wicked, and a few wild and strange. Costumes always suggested, never required!

Doors at 9 PM, 21+