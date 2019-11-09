DJs Siberia, Eurotic

press release: Body to Body presents BLACK CELEBRATION @ Crucible

5 bands. 5 hours. 2 DJs. 1 pet rescue. 21+/$6 at the door.

From doors to close, DJs SIBERIA and EUROTIC drop classic cuts from five legendary UK bands:

9PM-10PM The Smiths

10PM-11PM The Cure

11PM-12AM Depeche Mode

12AM-1AM The Sisters of Mercy

1AM-2AM Siouxsie and the Banshees

On top of that Black Celebration is raising money for Madison's amazing UNDERDOG PET RESCUE (www.underdogpetrescue.org). $2 from every entry goes to help Underdog care for and dogs and cats in need of homes, so come on out, dance all night, and help puppies and kitties in need! You can of course also donate more if you like!

Spread the word, and thanks!