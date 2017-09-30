DJs Siberia, koob

press release:

Elly Minutiae Fine presents

MUSIC FOR THE MASSES: PHANTASMAGORIA (a dark 80s night)

with DJs Siberia and Koob

Saturday, Sept. 30,Connections: 3737 E Washington9 PM / $5 / 21+

It's time to usher in the spooky season! Join us as former Inferno DJs siberia and koob (aka Ryan Bannen of Something Wonderful on WORT) bring you the darker side of the 80s: goth, industrial, new wave, synthpop, post-punk and more! Get your nostalgia on and don't miss it, 'cause Music for the Masses only happens once in a blue moon (i.e., fifth Saturdays.)

"I, myself, am...strange and unusual." - Lydia Deetz

Join our Music for the Masses Madison Facebook group for updates!