DJs Siberia, Mike Carlson

press release: Elly Minutiae Fine (DJ ellafine) Presents: Music For The Masses: A Dark 80s Dance Night FIFTH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

With DJ Siberia and Mike Carlson

Saturday, September 29

9 PM / ONLY $5 all night! 21+

Connections, 3737 E Washington

Join us for a night of dancing and debauchery as DJs Mike Carlson and dj siberia (your original first MFTM DJs!) spin the best of '80s new wave, synthpop, post punk, goth, industrial, and more...In the front room: grab a cupcake, get your photo taken at our photo booth, chill, play pool, hang out with friends while you enjoy the music. In the back room our esteemed DJs will spin the best '80s underground/alternative tracks for your dancing pleasure! (Or cuddle up on a couch in a dark corner.) Bars will be open in both rooms! And yes, there will be '80s-themed drink specials! (How could we not?)

Since its debut on October 24, 2013, Music For the Masses has been held on a semi-quarterly basis: first at the Inferno Nightclub (RIP), then at Club Voodoo at the Bayou Tavern, then finally touching down at Connections, its current home. This fifth anniversary celebration will be the last Music For The Masses for the indefinite future, as it is being put on hiatus. So come get your dark nostalgia fix one last time!