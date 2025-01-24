DJs Spike, senseless

media release: This is a NO PICTURES OR RECORDINGS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED event. This includes the dungeon, taproom, patio, AND bathrooms. This also includes selfies. There are no exceptions!

This month DJ psych0tron will be out and senselss will be filling in for him.

Deviance is a 21+ monthly fetish/BDSM event hosted every 4th Friday at Crucible. Our goal is to provide a welcoming and flexible event for those from all different walks of life, and a space that the patrons can mold into whatever works for them. Do you want to watch and learn a new technique or skill? Does seating for conversation away from the action strike your fancy? Do you want to tie your partner up or put them on a cross and do consensual unspeakables to them? Or maybe just sit back and enjoy the music and take it all in? With a healthy assortment of equipment, plenty of space to play and/or socialize, DJs, and a kick-ass bar no matter what your interest or experience levels are, we have you covered.

If you have questions or need assistance with anything then we encourage you to search out our dungeon monitors (DMs), they are the individuals wearing glowing orange armbands.