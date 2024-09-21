DJs Subspace, Psych0tron

media release: Join Crucible Masquerade as we dress the club up as a decadent venue from the digital dystopia that's waiting just around the corner. Street samurai, pleasure androids, wage mages and netrunners welcome. Dress for the job you want in a near-future cyberpunk dystopia.

The main stage will feature pole/go-go performers all night long, and aggressive dance beats will be provided by SUBSPACE and PSYCH0TRON.

Crucible Masquerade is Madison's monthly costume party - each month features a different theme, some silly, some elegant, some wicked, and a few just downright peculiar. Costumes always suggested, never required!

$8, 21+, 9 PM