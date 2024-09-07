DJs Tommaso, DH, Moorhaus

media release: Dreaming of a Disco returns to The Cardinal Bar on 9/7! We are lucky to host Tommaso from Chicago for this one.

Tommaso is a vinyl curator, DJ, and music enthusiast from Florence, Italy who is deeply connected to his Italo roots. He’s currently settled in the birthplace of house music, Chicago. His DJ sets are eclectic and musical, combining deep house, jazz-funk, disco, techno, balearic, and other global sounds. He's a regular at some of Chicago's best dance floors including the legendary Smartbar.

After a summer run shows in Italy an appearance at Chicago’s ARC Music Festival, he’ll be coming to The Cardinal Bar for his first set in Madison. DJ DH (Madison) and Moorhaus (Milwaukee) are on support duties warming things up before Tommaso.

Sat 9/7 | 10 PM - 2 AM | $10 | 21+