DJs Treb, For Science, Mel

press release: Back once again, Grooveslingers brings you a night of house music bliss you won't want to miss. This edition's lineup will take you on a musical journey from start to finish. Come grab a drink at the beautiful Robinia Courtyard for a party that's about excellent music, but more importantly setting a welcoming and inclusive vibe.

~-~-~-~

LINEUP

~-~-~-~

Treb

https://soundcloud.com/theofficialtreb

---

For this 3rd volume, Treb returns to his roots with a melodic, flowing deep progressive house set peppered with new originals that are sure to set a proper mood.

For Science!

https://www.mixcloud.com/Depthprecept/hallow/

---

What do you get when you combine two local favorites, Romy & Depthcharge, in an Erlenmeyer flask? Our hypothesis is a compound (or mixture?) called For Science! that results in funky fresh dancefloor magic. But don't take our word for it, come observe the experiment and arrive at your own conclusion.

Mel.

https://soundcloud.com/sincerelymel

---

A rising star in the Madison circuit, Mel. brings an undeniable energy to his sets. He's sure to whip the Robinia dancefloor into a frenzy with his fresh blend of tech house & bass house layered with throwback tunes.

~-~-~-~

No cover \ 21+