DJs Treb, Jet Blvck, Blaise West
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Treb presents Four On The Floor, a night of relentless grooves provided by some of Madison's finest house DJs. Dance the night away at Robinia Courtyard to the thumping kick drums, sizzling hi hats, sublime synths, lush soundscapes, and good wholesome vibes radiating from the DJ booth.
No Cover
9 pm - close
LINEUP (set times TBA)
www.soundcloud.com/theofficialtreb
