DJs Treb, Jet Blvck, Blaise West

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Treb presents Four On The Floor, a night of relentless grooves provided by some of Madison's finest house DJs. Dance the night away at Robinia Courtyard to the thumping kick drums, sizzling hi hats, sublime synths, lush soundscapes, and good wholesome vibes radiating from the DJ booth.

No Cover

9 pm - close

LINEUP (set times TBA)

Blaise West

soundcloud.com/blaisewest

JET BLVCK

soundcloud.com/jetblvck

Treb

www.soundcloud.com/theofficialtreb

www.mixcloud.com/theofficialtreb

608-237-3039
